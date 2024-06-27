Nagaland: Over 40k Students Has Received First Instalment Post Matric Scholarship For 2023-2024; Says Minister Temjen Imna Along

NET Web Desk

Minister for Higher Education Temjen Imna Along said, the Department have almost completed the disbursements of the first instalment of Post Matric Scholarship for ST students of Nagaland.

Addressing media persons at his official residence at Kohima today, he said out of 42 thousand 817 beneficiaries, 40 thousand 528 students have received their scholarships for the year 2023-2024 totalling to a payment of 16 crore 88 lakh 66 thousand 813 rupees.

Apart from that, 21 beneficiaries account were found invalid and 55 bounced. In addition, 38 were withheld subject to confirmation of documents from institution while, 589 accounts failed validation. Along also informed that it is awaiting for the sanction of 35 crore 29 lakh and 11 thousand rupees as second instalment.

Minister Along said that the finance department has cleared the budget for the State Merit scholarship which will be released in the next few days. There are 4330 beneficiaries availing state Merit Scholarship and 94 are research Scholarship.

He further asserted that the Department is distributing the scholarship in a clear and transparent manner, adding that all transactions are carried out through PFMS. OSD (Scholarship) Keduosielie Keyho said from 2024-2025 onwards Post Matric Scholarship for ST student will be one-time payment unlike the present system of two instalment payment.

He also announced that from this academic session, the department will be onboarding National Scholarship Portal for the betterment of the students and the state government.