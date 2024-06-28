Tripura Police Seize ‘Yaba’ Tablets Worth Rs 90 Lakh, Two Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 28, 2024: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, North District Police achieved another major success, seizing 18,000 yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 90 lakh. Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty led the operation based on undisclosed intelligence, targeting suspects near Kameshwar Radharaman Ashram in Dharmanagar.

“Acting on reliable information, our team intercepted a scooty coming from Nowagang Bazar,” Superintendent Chakraborty stated. “Upon search, we recovered a large quantity of yaba tablets.”

The arrested individuals, identified as Thanglion Moni Halam (37) and Rielchi Halam (30), were apprehended from their residence in Bagh Basa Panchayat. They are currently in custody at Dharmanagar police station facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“We are committed to combating drug trafficking,” Superintendent Chakraborty affirmed. “Legal proceedings against the accused will commence tomorrow.”

This operation marks another step forward in the ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in the region, underscoring the police’s resolve to curb illegal drug trade activities.