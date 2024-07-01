General Upendra Dwivedi Takes Charge As New Chief Of The Army Staff

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, General Upendra Dwivedi took charge as the new Chief of the Army Staff in New Delhi on June 30.

Dwivedi was born on 1st July, 1964, commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on 15th December, 1984.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, General Upendra Dwivedi has served in different capacities.

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa, the National Defence College and US Army War College, General Upendra Dwivedi has an M. Phil in Defence and Management Studies and two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu took to his official social media handles to extend warm congratulations and best wishes to General Upendra Dwivedi on taking over as 30th Chief of Indian Army, one of the most efficient and professional forces in the world.

“I’m confident that under the leadership of General Dwivedi, our Army will achieve many more milestones of resilience. Its critical contributions to improve the ease of living in border areas are highly appreciable,” Khandu tweeted.