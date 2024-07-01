Nagaland: One Student Goes Missing After Being Washed Away At Dzüvürü river

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, one student, namely Rendemo Odyuo, aged 25 has gone missing after being washed away at Dzüvürü river, under Kohima district, on 27th June evening.

In this regard, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Wokha district has appealed to the Village Councils situated in the upstream of Doyang Dam to initiate search team in their respective village jurisdiction to assist locate and retrieve the body.

Meanwhile, the Kohima Yikhum Union also urged inhabitants of villages and residents along Dzüvürü -Dzüü-Doyang river falling within Kohima, Zunheboto and Wokha districts to contact the Union at 7005819287/ 9402830456/ 8258896057, regarding any information of the missing person.