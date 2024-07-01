Nagaland Organises Sensitisation Programme On New Criminal Laws In Various Districts

NET Web Desk

The District Executive Force of Shamator today, on July 1, organized a sensitization programme on the Three New Criminal Laws of India.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Shamator, Limaonen introduced the Three New Criminal Law: Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Abhiniyam (BSA) 2023 to the public during the programme.

Meanwhile, an awareness program on the three new Criminal Law was conducted at Tizit Police station on Saturday with Officer-in-Charge of Tizit Police Station, Nzanbemo Lotha as the Resource person.

Representatives of Civil Society Organizations and President of all wards under Tizit Sub-division attended the program.