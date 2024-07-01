Tripura: DM Chandni Chandran Leads Khowai District to NCPCR Award for Anti-Drug & Anti-Trafficking Initiatives

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2024: In a distinguished ceremony held on Sunday, Khowai District was lauded by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as the Best Performing District in the implementation of the Joint Action Plan on “Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking.” The event was organized to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Minister of State for the Home Department Nityananda Rai presented the prestigious award to the District Magistrate of Khowai district Chandni Chandran. Expressing his admiration, Rai stated, “Khowai District has set a benchmark in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, showcasing exemplary dedication and innovative approaches.”

The ceremony saw the presence of several notable dignitaries, including NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanungo, Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh and Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau Satya Narayan Pradhan. Kanungo praised Khowai’s efforts, saying, “The district’s comprehensive strategy and community involvement have been pivotal in its success.”

Khowai’s achievement was attributed to its outstanding performance in various key areas. The district excelled in the installation of CCTV cameras in major medical shops, the activation of Prabhari clubs in schools, and the rigorous enforcement of the COTPA Act. Highlighting the district’s proactive measures, Singh remarked, “Khowai’s multifaceted approach, including technological surveillance and educational initiatives, has significantly curbed drug abuse among children.”

A noteworthy mention was the innovative scheme launched by Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha in November 2023, aimed at preventing child marriage and reintegrating victims into the education system. The scheme, named CHESTA (Child Marriage Elimination through Sensitization, Tracking, and Awareness), received widespread appreciation for its inclusive approach. “CHESTA’s comprehensive coverage and stakeholder involvement have been instrumental in reducing human trafficking and supporting affected girls,” noted Pradhan.

The police department’s intensified efforts have also played a crucial role, with drug and intoxicant seizures doubling in the past year. This robust enforcement has further strengthened Khowai’s position as a leading district in combating substance abuse and trafficking.

The accolade from NCPCR not only recognizes Khowai’s exemplary work but also sets a standard for other districts to emulate in the fight against drugs and human trafficking.