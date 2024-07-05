Gauhati University Awarded A+ Grade With 3.32 CGPA By NAAC

NET Web Desk

In a significant achievement, Gauhati University has been awarded an A+ Grade with a 3.32 CGPA by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), marking a moment of pride for the state of Assam.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the university’s accomplishment on social media. “A matter of pride for the State as Gauhati University has been awarded A+ Grade with 3.32 CGPA by NAAC. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the University family including the Vice-Chancellor for this remarkable achievement. Wishing many more academic and intellectual feats to Gauhati University,” Pegu tweeted.

Gauhati University, commonly referred to as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam. Established on January 26, 1948, under an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly, it is the oldest university in Northeast India.

The university is already accredited with an “A” grade by NAAC.

Starting with 18 affiliated colleges and 8 Post Graduate Departments in 1948, Gauhati University has expanded significantly.

Today, it boasts 39 Post Graduate Departments, in addition to the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), and a constituent Law and Engineering College.

The university now has 341 affiliated colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties, including Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Medicine, Engineering, and Technology.

Gauhati University is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and global standards.

This latest recognition by NAAC is a testament to Gauhati University’s continuous efforts in enhancing educational quality and infrastructure, and it sets a benchmark for other institutions in the region.