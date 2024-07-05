Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Leads High-Level Meeting to Tackle Indo-Bangladesh Border Infiltration

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2024: A high-level meeting was convened in the office of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday evening to address the recent surge in infiltration activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The meeting saw the presence of Chief Secretary JK Sinha, ADG Law and Order Anurag Dhankar, DIG PSO of BSF SK Sinha, and other key officials.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha expressed grave concern over the escalating infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Indian territory. “The rise in illegal crossings is alarming and unacceptable,” he stated, urging officials to take stringent action against those involved in harboring and facilitating such activities.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1808887492881625278

During the meeting, DIG BSF SK Sinha highlighted a significant challenge: “The availability of manpower on the border has been strained due to the general parliamentary elections and the deployment of BSF troops in Manipur.” Despite these constraints, he assured that coordinated efforts with various agencies would lead to effective results. “Identifying and cracking down on touts will significantly reduce infiltration incidents,” Sinha added.

Sinha also shared that the BSF is currently installing electronic surveillance gadgets at vulnerable border patches to enhance security measures. “These technological advancements will play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling infiltration,” he noted.

The discussion also covered several other pertinent issues, reflecting a comprehensive approach to border security. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the borders and ensuring the safety and security of the region.