Arunachal Agriculture Minister Wangsu Emphasizes ‘Lab To Land’ Approach During Itanagar Farm Inspections

During a whirlwind tour of various farms in Itanagar capital region today, Agriculture and allied Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu said that Good works done in laboratories should be transferred to the farmers and hence lab to land approach is paramount in achieving successes especially in farming sector.

In his continued effort to comprehend the working system of his allotted departments, the Minister for Agri & allied, Animal Husbandry and Dairy etc. inspected the state cattle breeding centre – cum-dairy farm, poultry farm and Fish Farmers Training Centre here at Nirjuli today.

He was accompanied by Sh Hage Tari Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries; Dr. D. Longri, Director Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Joyshil Taba, Director of fishery and other officers.

Seemingly satisfied with the inspection of all farms in the day long program the minister urged the dedicated staff to spread such technical ideas to the nook and corner of the state.

“Such technical and scientific knowledge should not be kept under lock and keys. But it has to be shared with other progressive farmers of the state.” He said.

The Minister Wangsu, while interacting with the staff apologised for spoiling their weekend holiday with his visit, adding that unless he himself gets the first-hand knowledge about the department’s problems and progress, it will be difficult to go-ahead with the program and policy required for it’s over all growth.

During the inspection, faculty members from NERIST, including Prof. Sarsing Gao, Dr. Madhusudhan Mishra, Dr. Yamem Tamut and Dr. Santosh Tamang, along with drone specialists, highlighted various drone applications at Nirjuli cattle farm. The team through demonstration explained the various applications of drone in cattle farming, right from mapping of campus to monitoring and surveillance, health assessment, grazing management, crop detection etc.

“Animal Husbandry and Dairy Faming is a big department. We can change and make the life of entire Arunachal if we work on it strategically. We have lot of potentials but shouting slogan of being potential always will not serve the purpose unless we put our energy practically into it.” he added.

While inspecting the department of agricultural engineering at NERIST the minister underscored the importance of new technology in farm sector, for which introduction of new farm tools and machineries is vital. The minister urged the faculty members of NERIST to help the farmers of his state by introducing new and innovative tools and implements in farm sector.

The minister, along with Secretary Hage Tari and director Joyshil Taba, later visited Fish Farmers' Training Centre at Emchi in Doimukh. He asked the officers to renovate the buildings, currently in dilapidated condition, to enable new batches of trainees to start training soon. He also discussed plans to put up new infrastructure at the farm site to enable training of farmers of the state.