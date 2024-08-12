Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Participates in Cleanliness Drive, Emphasizes Nationalistic Spirit & Patriotism

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 12: In a bid to foster nationalistic thinking and patriotism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program continues to resonate across the nation. On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the significance of this initiative while participating in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event organized by 8-Town Baradowali Mandal in Agartala city on Monday.

“The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, aims to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and protection of our country,” said Chief Minister Dr. Saha during his interaction with the media. “The program involves three days of activities from August 13 to 15, encouraging the hoisting of the national flag in every house, school, and college, with social organizations also participating,” he added.

Dr. Saha reiterated the ongoing commitment to the program, stating, “We have been diligently following the Prime Minister’s directive since its inception. This year, we continue to uphold this tradition with various government-led initiatives. Today, we conducted a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan program in Agartala, and similar events are being organized across the state.”

Highlighting the diverse activities planned under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program, the Chief Minister mentioned, “We will organize cycling events, padayatras, and activities reflecting on the horrors of the partition. Additionally, various cultural programs will be held, culminating in the hoisting of the national flag on August 15. Apart from government programs, the party will also conduct several events.”

The Chief Minister underscored the program’s core objective, stating, “One of the primary goals of the Har Ghar Tricolor initiative is to awaken a sense of nationalism and patriotism among the citizens.”

The event saw the participation of Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Municipal Corporation Ratna Datta, Mandal President and other leaders. The Chief Minister along with other dignitaries actively participated in the cleanliness drive, reinforcing the message of cleanliness and civic responsibility.

As the nation gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program stands as a testament to the collective spirit of patriotism and national pride.