Arunachal Pradesh: District Level Committee Meeting On The ‘One District One Product’ Initiative Held At Tawang

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, 6 July: The District Level Committee meeting on the ‘One District One Product’ initiative convened on Friday at the conference hall of the DC Office, Tawang.

Addressing the gathering, DC Tawang emphasized the importance of selecting a product that reflects the district’s identity, citing successful examples from other states and districts. He stressed the need for sustainability and market appeal, highlighting their role as potential mementos.

Various proposals were put forth during the session: representatives from Farmer Produce Companies advocated for exotic vegetables such as broccoli, while Women Self-Help Groups proposed local sweets and cuisines. After a thorough discussion, the committee unanimously provisionally approved Monpa local bags as the primary product and heritage homestays as the secondary product for the Tawang district under the One District One Product program.

Earlier, Dy. Director of Industries Tsering Drema welcomed the members and outlined the program’s objective to promote balanced regional development nationwide. The Project Management Unit (PMU) for ODOP Venus Vijay, also provided valuable insights and requirements during the deliberations.