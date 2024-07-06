IIM Shillong And AIT Thailand Sign MoU To Promote Academic And Cultural Exchanges

NET Web Desk

In a strategic move to foster international collaboration, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Thailand have formalized an agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement aims to promote academic and cultural exchanges, with a core emphasis on bolstering teaching and research initiatives.

The MoU-signing ceremony saw the presence of key dignitaries including IIM Shillong Director, Prof. DP Goyal, and Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs at AIT, Prof. Nitin K Tripathi, among others. This collaboration is poised to advance IIM Shillong’s mission of instilling a global perspective among its students and researchers.

“This partnership aligns with our vision of providing students with global exposure and opportunities,” remarked Prof. Goyal. He underscored the manifold opportunities that this collaboration will present for both students and faculty, anticipating a significant positive impact.

The statement released highlighted the MoU’s primary objectives, which include the establishment of International Dual/Joint Masters and Doctoral programs, faculty and student exchange initiatives, and joint research projects.

Moreover, the agreement encompasses the creation of internship opportunities and the sharing of academic resources such as library databases, journals, and online materials. These measures are intended to enhance the academic and research competencies of both institutions’ staff and students.

The partnership between IIM Shillong and AIT Thailand is set to create a robust framework for academic cooperation, fostering a shared commitment to excellence in education and research.

The collaboration signifies a pivotal step towards global integration in higher education, providing enriched learning experiences and broadening the academic horizons for all involved.