Assam CM Announces Approval Of Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Near Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 2 took to his official twitter handle and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati.

This new addition positions Guwahati among the select cities in India to house premier institutes such as an IIT, AIIMS, National Law University, and now an IIM, he said.

“Sharing a BIG NEWS! Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati,” CM Sarma tweeted.

He highlighted the state’s proactive approach over the past 18 months in presenting a robust case to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Ministry of Education.

Notably, Assam has offered premier land and logistical support for this new IIM, which will be mentored by IIM Ahmedabad, one of the top management institutes in India.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of this development, calling it a “game changer” for Assam.

He envisions the new IIM, along with existing premier institutes, to collaborate and transform the state into an educational hub in Eastern India, boosting its economic aspirations.

“This will be game changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations. I envisage these premiere institutes to collaborate among themselves and industry to unleash the power of multidisciplinary education,” Sarma stated.

The announcement underscores the effectiveness of the “Double Engine government” in swiftly transforming ideas into actionable projects.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister Pradhan for their cooperation and support in this initiative.

The establishment of the IIM is expected to catalyze educational and economic growth in Assam, attracting talent and investments to the region.