Nagaland CM Expresses Regret Over Abstention Of ENPO From ULB Elections

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Niephiu Rio, has expressed regret over the abstention of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation from the Urban Local Body elections.

Rio said this during the felicitation program for the newly elected Urban Local Body Councilors from Dimapur and East Dimapur, representing the NDPP, held at Chümoukedima.

He said the government is serious in filling up the empty ULB in the eastern districts.

Rio also said despite the setback of non participation of ENPO, he remained optimistic that better things will come and pave the way for them to work together for comprehensive development of the state.

Rio also assured that grants would be allocated within permissible limits to facilitate development in the state including Eastern Nagaland.

Rio emphasized the need for a dedicated directorate to oversee Urban Local Bodies, advocating for improved efficiency in governance.

He also disclosed the government’s consideration of an Anti-Defection law to ensure stability in governance, highlighting its importance in the functioning of elected bodies.

Extending congratulation to the elected Councillors from the Dimapur and East Dimapur, the Chief Minister exuded hope that their dedicated service to the communities will pave the way for a better future and progress of Nagaland.