National Law University, Tripura Hosts Fifth School-Connect Programme at Holy Cross School Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2024: The National Law University (NLU) Tripura conducted its fifth School-Connect Programme at Holy Cross School in Agartala, targeting students of classes 11 and 12. This initiative, themed “Let us work together for the children of Tripura,” aims to empower students in the region and foster their interest in legal education.

The programme kicked off with a session led by Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura. In his address, Prof. Singh emphasized the importance of fundamental rights and duties as citizens of India. “Understanding our rights and responsibilities is crucial for building a just society,” he remarked. He also highlighted the significant contributions of lawyers to society and discussed various legal career options available to students.

The second session conducted by first-year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) students’ under the Centre for Policy and Review and Research, focused on POCSO Awareness with the theme “Rise above and Report.” This segment aimed to educate children about their rights and the legal provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “Our goal is to empower students to advocate for their own safety and report abuse without fear,” stated one of the student presenters.

The programme concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing students to engage directly with the speakers and clarify their doubts.

Merelin Darlong, Assistant Professor of English and Coordinator of the School-Connect Programme and the Centre for Policy and Review and Research at NLU Tripura, played a key role in organizing the event. Reverend Fr. Jilson Tom, Principal of Holy Cross School Agartala, Reverend Fr. Agi Paul, Vice-Principal, and other teachers also actively participated in the event.

Reflecting on the programme, Reverend Fr. Jilson Tom expressed his gratitude, saying, “This initiative by NLU Tripura is invaluable for our students. It not only educates them about their legal rights but also inspires them to pursue careers in law.”

Overall, the School-Connect Programme continues to make a positive impact, guiding young minds towards a brighter future in legal education.