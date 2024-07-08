Assam Congress Submits Memorandum To Rahul Gandhi Over Flood Crisis

NET Web Desk

In a significant step to address Assam’s persistent flood issues, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi, appealing for his intervention in the upcoming parliamentary session to highlight the pressing concerns related to the floods.

APCC President Bhupen Borah emphasized the substantial challenges faced by the people of Assam due to recurring floods, calling for immediate and effective relief measures. Expressing his gratitude, Borah took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to commend Rahul Gandhi’s continued support.

“Greatly inspired and encouraged by my leader Shri @RahulGandhi ji, who has always stood by us. We are grateful to him, as he has assured us to take up our issues at all appropriate forums regarding flood relief and adequate compensation,” Borah tweeted.