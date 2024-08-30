Tripura’s Dhalai District Set to Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Naya Maha Abhiyan: DM Saju Vaheed A

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2024: The ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Naya Maha Abhiyan’ is poised to kick off in Dhalai district marking a significant stride towards inclusive development and welfare of the tribal communities. This ambitious initiative is part of the broader Pradhan Mantri Janman Prakalpa and will be conducted across the district for the next two weeks, in alignment with the nationwide campaign.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at the conference hall of the District Magistrate’s office in Jawaharnagar on Friday, Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A outlined the extensive plans for the campaign. “The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Naya Maha Abhiyan aims to empower our tribal communities by providing them with essential documents and resources, ensuring that they can fully participate in the socio-economic fabric of our nation,” he stated.

He further elaborated on the diverse range of programs that will be implemented throughout the campaign. “Various camps will be organized across different areas under the jurisdiction of the district. These camps will focus on providing necessary documentation, such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and other essential certificates. Additionally, beneficiaries will receive assistance tailored to their specific needs,” he explained.

The District Magistrate emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination in making the campaign a success. “Today, we convened a crucial meeting with officials from all line departments to ensure seamless execution of the programs. The success of this campaign hinges on the collaborative efforts of every department involved,” said Saju Vaheed A.

The launch of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Naya Maha Abhiyan in Dhalai district underscores the government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities, particularly in remote and underserved areas. As the district gears up for the campaign, the administration is hopeful that this initiative will pave the way for greater inclusion and prosperity for the tribal population.