Elephant Calf Rescued From Tea Estate Pit In Assam

NET Web Desk

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded at the Sonajuli Dholakua tea estate on November 12, as forest officials saved an approximately five-to-six-month-old elephant calf trapped in a pit.

The incident occurred early morning when a herd of around 50 elephants, searching for food, passed through the estate. Witnesses described the calf’s mother desperately trying to free her young one, but ultimately unable to succeed.

Estate workers promptly alerted authorities, and forest department officials took over the rescue efforts. The team employed careful strategies to ensure the calf’s safe recovery, complicated by the presence of the anxious herd.