Tripura Government Partners with NASSCOM to Integrate Digital Skills in Academics

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2024: In a significant move to boost digital skills and innovation in Tripura, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). This agreement aims to integrate Future Skills Prime, a digital skilling initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NASSCOM, into the academic curriculum.

Announcing the collaboration on X, formerly known as Twitter, NITI Aayog stated, “In a major move to enhance digital skills and innovation, the Government of Tripura and NASSCOM have signed an MoU to integrate Future Skills Prime into the academic ecosystem.”

“This collaboration, facilitated under the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog, aims to equip the youth with expertise in AI, ML, blockchain, and more, aligning with India’s vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the post elaborated.

The strategic partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of Tripura’s growing youth populace and potential workforce, equipping them with the necessary digital skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Transformation ahead! This MoU is to integrate digital skills into the academics. This strategic move, facilitated by @NITIAayog, will empower our youth with AI, ML, blockchain skills, and more. Here’s to a digitally advanced India!” NASSCOM remarked.

The MoU was signed by Raval Hamendra Kumar, Secretary of Education for the Government of Tripura, and Dr. Upmith Singh, Head of Strategy and Operations at NASSCOM. The signing ceremony was graced by BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, and Manoj Kumar, Chief Resident Commissioner for the Government of Tripura.