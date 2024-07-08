Tripura’s Gandatwisa Transforms into Mango Cultivation Hub, Says Minister Ratan Lal Nath Inaugurating First-Ever Festival

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 08, 2024: Gandatwisa, a region in Tripura’s Dhalai district previously known as Gandacherra, has emerged as a thriving hub for mango cultivation. In recent years, 144 farmers have been growing a variety of mangoes in this area. On Sunday, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath inaugurated the first-ever Mango Festival in Gandatwisa, showcasing more than 25 different types of mangoes from both local and international sources.

During the inaugural ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Minister Ratan Lal Nath praised the farmers’ efforts and the diverse range of mango varieties cultivated in the region. “Almost all the famous mango varieties from countries like Thailand, Japan, Bangladesh, and other parts of the world are grown here. These mango orchards are privately owned, and the progressive farmers of the state have taken the initiative to develop this mini world of mangoes,” he remarked.

Minister Nath announced, “The Agriculture department has decided to install a solar-powered mini cold storage facility in the area. We also plan to set up a solar-powered water pump to provide an uninterrupted water supply for the farmers and in this regard, Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) can provide financial assistance.”

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister noted, “Mangoes are the second largest fruit produced in Tripura, following the ‘queen’ and ‘kew’ varieties of pineapples. The state also produces jackfruits, scented lemons, bananas, oranges, betel nuts, and coconuts. Among these, jackfruits, pineapples, and scented lemons are exported to various states in India and internationally.”

Highlighting the primary objective of the Tripura government, Minister Nath stated, “Our main goal is to foster employment through self-reliance in every household across the state. The government is committed to supporting every individual who strives to become self-reliant and earn their livelihood through various state and central schemes. Previously, Gandacherra was known as a place for punishment, but now it is celebrated as a place of enjoyment.”

In response to a question, Nath disclosed that the region cultivates 22 varieties of mangoes, including Amrapali, Banana, King of Chakapat, Bari, and Haribhanga. “There are about 144 farmers who depend on mango farming here, with 15 recognized as experts in the field. Each farmer reportedly earns between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh annually,” he added.

Nath was accompanied by Secretary Apurba Roy, Agriculture Director Sharadindu Das, Horticulture Director Phani Bhushan Jamatia, Dhalai district DM Saju Vaheed A, former MP Rebati Tripura, MLA Nandita Debbarma Reang, and MDCs Rajesh Tripura and Bhumikananda Reang.