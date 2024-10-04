Mirzapur Tragedy: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Offers Condolences To Families Of Road Accident Victims

NET Web Desk

A serious road accident occurred early Friday in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, when a truck collided with a tractor, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The incident took place on GT Road near the Mirzamurad Kachhwa border around 1 a.m.

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, the tractor was carrying 13 labourers traveling from Bhadohi district to Banaras when the accident happened. Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Abhinandan reported that the truck lost control and crashed into the tractor from behind.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. He described the incident as “agonising” and offered his wishes for strength to those grieving and a swift recovery for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his sympathies, calling the accident “extremely painful.” He assured that local authorities are providing assistance to the victims with the support of the state government.

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, transporting three injured individuals to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital for treatment. The police confirmed that the 13 individuals involved in the accident were labourers from Bhadohi, returning to their village. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway, as reported by police officials.