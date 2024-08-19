State Election Commissioner Calls On Sikkim Governor, Discusses Operations

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 19: K.C. Lepcha, State Election Commissioner, accompanied by Secretary Dushyant Pariyar and other officers, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan.

The meeting marked the first formal interaction between the Governor and the State Election Commission since his assumption of office.

During the meeting, the Governor engaged in discussions with the delegation, gaining insights into the operations of the State Election Commission in Sikkim.

The visit aimed to strengthen the relationship between the Governor’s office and the State Election Commission, ensuring smooth coordination and effective functioning of democratic processes in the state.