Assam Student Pens 84-Page Book In Just 9 Hours, Sets Guinness World Record

NET Web Desk

In an extraordinary feat, Rajdeep Kashyap, a Botany undergraduate from Nalbari College in Assam, has etched his name in the Guinness World Records for writing a book in the shortest time.

The 19-year-old from Arangamow village authored a philosophical book in Assamese, titled “Jonmo- Prem- Mrityu, Kisu Bogyanik Kisu Aaloukik” (Birth- Love- Death, Some Scientific Some Supernatural), in just nine hours.

The 84-page book delves into both philosophical and scientific explorations of birth, love, and death.

Rajdeep faced challenges in documenting the process due to poor internet connectivity in his village, which made live-streaming impossible.

However, guidance from his principal, who certified the achievement, facilitated his successful record attempt.

Inspired by a similar record set by a girl from Jharkhand, Rajdeep commenced writing at 4 PM on May 24 and concluded at 1 AM the next day, taking only a brief half-hour break for dinner.

His dedicated effort was recognized by Guinness officials about 20 days later.

Notably, this world record is not Rajdeep’s first; he has previously been featured in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating 53 sanitary pads from waste materials in under 30 minutes.

As Rajdeep awaits the publication of his groundbreaking book, his accomplishment stands as a testament to perseverance and innovation, garnering admiration across his college and beyond.