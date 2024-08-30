Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Minor Found Dead In Kohima Town, Investigation Underway

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 30: A minor was found dead in the Kohima town area on Thursday, according to the PRO Kohima police. Upon receiving the report, the police team conducted mandatory legal formalities, including an inquest and post-mortem.

A team of officers from the District Executive Force (DEF) Kohima and the Forensic Team from Dimapur, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Kohima, visited the scene and conducted a detailed examination.

A case has been registered, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the minor’s death has been initiated.

