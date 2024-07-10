Arunachal: Tawang Conducts First District Level Monitoring Committee Review Meeting

NET Web Desk

Tawang, July 10: The first District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting of the financial year 2024-25 was convened this morning in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tawang. The meeting aimed to review the progress and achievements of various developmental activities, including Centrally sponsored and State-sponsored programs in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kanki Darang, chaired the meeting, which saw participation from key officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jang, Hakraso Kri, EAC cum DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, Executive Engineers of all work executing agencies, PD DRDO Tawang Tenzin Jambey, and all heads of departments implementing Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and State welfare schemes in the district.

Addressing the officers, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang emphasized the need for strict monitoring and quality maintenance of all developmental works by the executing agencies. He underscored the importance of timely completion and submission of utilization certificates for completed projects. Darang also urged the health department to expedite the saturation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY-AB) scheme, which is currently under saturation tracker. Additionally, he instructed the executing departments to present the latest photographs of their achievements in the next meeting.

EAC cum DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, requested the departments to identify and highlight issues within their projects so that the next DLMC meeting can focus on finding solutions to these problems.

The session provided a comprehensive overview of the district’s developmental activities and set the stage for addressing any challenges in the upcoming projects.