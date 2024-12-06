Arunachal Pradesh: Anini Recognized As Best Offbeat Mountain Destination At Outlook Traveller Awards 2024

NET Web Desk

Anini, a picturesque town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district, has been awarded the gold medal for ‘Best Offbeat Mountain Destination’ at the Outlook Traveller Awards 2024. The announcement was made during a ceremony on Saturday, highlighting emerging destinations that offer unique travel experiences under the theme ‘Exploring through the unknown: A spotlight on emerging destinations.’

The winners were selected by a panel of experts, including Vijay Parmar, founder of Raid De Himalaya, naturalist Sanjay Sonndhi, and Nirat Bhatt, honorary treasurer of the Adventure Tour Operator Association of India.

Over recent years, Anini has seen a rise in popularity, particularly for its Seven Lakes Trek, which has drawn trekkers from across the globe. Jimu Mele, co-founder of Emudu Trekking and pioneer of the Seven Lakes Trek, expressed his excitement over the recognition. “When we started, there were no homestays or resorts in Anini. Today, the region boasts a thriving tourism infrastructure,” Mele stated.

This award is expected to increase the tourism profile of Dibang Valley, with plans to further enhance its tourism infrastructure. Mele also emphasized the importance of balancing tourism development with environmental preservation to maintain the region’s natural beauty.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Anini, commending the town’s growing reputation as a top offbeat destination. “This award highlights Anini’s natural beauty and cultural richness,” Khandu