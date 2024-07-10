Assam Government Employee Arrested On Bribery Charges In Dhemaji

NET Web Desk

Assam, July 10: In a decisive move to combat corruption, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department in Assam successfully apprehended a senior assistant from the Deputy Inspector of Schools’ office in Dhemaji. The individual, identified as Diganta Gogoi, was arrested on charges of bribery.

According to official sources, Gogoi was caught red-handed while accepting an illicit payment from a complainant. The bribe was intended to facilitate pension-related procedures. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team had meticulously planned and executed a trap, leading to Gogoi’s immediate capture as he received the bribe in his office.

This arrest is part of a broader effort by the Assam government to eliminate corrupt practices within its departments. Authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover further details and possibly implicate other involved parties.

This incident highlights the ongoing issues of corruption that plague administrative processes in the state. As investigations proceed, more insights into the extent of Gogoi’s illicit activities and any additional complicity are expected to emerge. The incident is being closely monitored, and further updates are anticipated as the investigation progresses.