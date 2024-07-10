Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Launches Tipra-HAM Loan Online Portal; To Distribute 600 Electric Auto-Rickshaws

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 10, 2024: In a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation and financial independence among its residents, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) launched the Tipra-Ham Auto Loan Online Portal on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony held with much fanfare was led by TTAADC Administrative Chairman and MDC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

Addressing the media after the event, Debbarman elaborated on the objectives and benefits of the new initiative. “The ADC administration is committed to uplifting the economically weaker sections of our community,” he said. “By providing loans for the purchase of electric autos through Gramin Bank at a low interest rate, we aim to empower poor people of all castes living in the ADC area to achieve financial independence.”

Debbarma highlighted that interested candidates could apply for the loans online starting today. He detailed the financial structure of the scheme, explaining, “The ADC administration will cover 20 percent of the cost required for the purchase. The remaining amount will be provided as a loan by the bank at a 6 percent interest rate.”

An agreement has been signed with Mahindra Company to facilitate this initiative. Furthermore, Debbarma announced plans to establish auto charging stations in each zone of the ADC to support the new electric vehicles. “Currently, the ADC oversees 587 village committees, and in the first phase, we will distribute electric autos to 600 individuals,” he said.

“This is the first time such an initiative has been taken by the ADC administration,” Debbarma proudly stated. He emphasized the dual benefits of the scheme, noting that “using electric vehicles not only reduces costs compared to fuel-powered vehicles but also contributes to environmental conservation by reducing pollution.”

The event was attended by several notable figures, including ADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, Information and Cultural Affairs Department Executive Member Kamal Koloi, and Tipra Motha Party President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal among others. Their presence underscored the broad support for this innovative and socially impactful initiative.