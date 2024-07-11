Agriculture Leadership Awards 2024: Nagaland Adjudged As ‘Best State in Horticulture 2024’

NET Web Desk

Nagaland, July 11: Nagaland has been adjudged as the best state in Horticulture in the prestigious Agriculture Leadership Awards 2024. The award was given to the state for its outstanding work in introducing innovative programmes and policies for horticulture development, which has positively touched the lives of large number of farmers and the rural people in the State.

Nagaland’s Minister for Women Resource Development & Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse received the award at the 15th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi last evening. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The annual awards were instituted in 2008 for recognizing excellence and leadership roles played by individuals and organizations towards the development of Indian agriculture and bringing about rural prosperity. The awards are given to recognize the efforts making significant contributions in agriculture, livestock, social and rural development.

Nagaland has achieved G.I registration of three horticultural crops viz., Naga Mircha, Naga Tree Tomato and Naga Sweet Cucumber. The Department of Horticulture has also mobilized the formation of 13 FPCs and so far an area of 6800 Ha were brought under Organic Certification.