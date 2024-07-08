Mizoram CM Signs MoU With Taiwanese Universities To Boost Cooperation And Progress

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, July 8, 2024 – Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several universities in Taiwan, marking a significant step towards enhancing cooperation and fostering progress between Taiwan, and Mizoram. The announcement was made during a press briefing where the Chief Minister expressed optimism about the potential benefits of this agreement.

“We have already signed an MoU between our universities,” said CM Lalduhoma. “I hope this will be a harbinger for better cooperation and progress between Taiwan, India, and Mizoram.”

The MoU aims to facilitate academic exchanges, joint research projects, and other collaborative initiatives between the universities of Mizoram and Taiwan. This partnership is expected to open new avenues for educational and technological advancements, benefiting students and researchers from both regions.

The signing of the MoU follows a series of crucial meetings held by CM Lalduhoma in New Delhi on July 6. The Chief Minister met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various developmental initiatives for Mizoram. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the meeting, stating, “Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

In addition to his meeting with the Prime Minister, CM Lalduhoma also engaged with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Minister Rijiju expressed his pleasure in hosting the Mizoram CM, sharing on social media, “Met the Hon’ble CM of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, at my residence in New Delhi today. It was a pleasure to host him and engage in meaningful interactions for the development of Mizoram.”