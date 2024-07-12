Landslide Tragedy In Sikkim: 40-Year-Old Woman Killed, Several Injured

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, 12 July: A tragic incident in Sikkim claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman, with several others sustaining serious injuries after their vehicle was struck by massive boulders.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred as the group was traveling from Lingee in South Sikkim to Singtam, when large boulders dislodged from a hillside and collided with their vehicle near Sisney, close to 10th Mile in Makha.

The injured individuals have been swiftly transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.

Sikkim has been grappling with severe landslides in recent days, resulting in the closure of National Highway 10 at multiple points, effectively cutting off the Himalayan state from the rest of the country.

In response to the crisis, all land routes, airports, and helicopter services in the state have been suspended for the next three days, further isolating Sikkim.

To manage the situation, a dedicated war room has been established, and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay is personally overseeing relief efforts.

As per reports, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) stocks at Jorethang in South Sikkim are nearly depleted amid the ongoing emergency.