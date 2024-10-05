Assam Halts Jal Jeevan Mission Works Over Quality Lapses, Delayed Projects

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 5: The Assam government has temporarily suspended all activities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) due to quality lapses and delayed project completion.

An official order, signed by Secretary to the Government of Assam and Mission Director of JJM, Kailash Karthik N., imposed a “standstill period” on all ongoing schemes.

The decision follows concerns over contractors’ failure to meet six-month deadlines for Single Village Schemes and inadequate project management, oversight, and quality assurance.

A comprehensive audit will review ongoing and completed projects to identify deviations, assess contractor performance, and determine delay causes.

The government has directed contractors to secure unused materials, while district authorities must expedite trial phase schemes and finalize documentation. Construction activities under JJM schemes have been halted until further notice.

Despite the temporary suspension, operational projects will continue uninterrupted.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide functional household tap connections to every rural household by 2024. The temporary suspension may impact Assam’s progress toward achieving this goal.