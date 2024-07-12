Manipur: Book Titled “Inspirations From Scientists Of Manipur” Released

NET Web Desk

Imphal, 12 July: A book titled “Inspirations from Scientists of Manipur” was officially released today at the Court Hall of Manipur University, Imphal. Edited by Prof. N. Nimai Singh from the Department of Physics at Manipur University and published by the Research Institute of Science and Technology (RIST), Imphal, Manipur, the book is a compilation of autobiographical narratives and memoirs from several renowned scientists from Manipur.

The book aims to ignite a passion for science among young minds and aspiring scientists in the region. Prof. N. Nimai Singh, the editor, emphasized the significance of the book in addressing the declining interest in basic sciences among top students at the high school level. He highlighted the increasing reliance of societies on technological advancements, underscoring the need to foster a strong foundation in basic sciences.

The release event was graced by distinguished guests, including Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, who served as the Chief Guest. Prof. N. Rajmuhon Singh, Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal, presided over the event. Other notable attendees included Prof. L. Ladu Singh, Professor Emeritus at the Department of Mathematics, RSAPS, Royal Global University, Guwahati, and former Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, Assam, along with Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam, Dean of the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at Manipur University, who were Guests of Honour.