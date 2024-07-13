Irregularities & Violence to Repeat in Tripura’s Panchayat Election, Claims Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2024: Tripura CPIM Secretary and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday voiced grave concerns about the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections in Tripura, predicting a repeat of the irregularities that marred the 2019 elections. Chaudhury ominously suggested that the Election Commission’s reputation could be tarnished by the anticipated electoral misconduct.

“Since the date of the Panchayat election was announced, our candidates supported by CPIM have been under relentless attack by miscreants,” Chaudhury stated while addressing a press conference in Agartala city on Saturday.

“They have been barred from submitting their nomination papers, and numerous workers and leaders have been injured and hospitalized as a result of these violent confrontations. An atmosphere of terror has engulfed the state, and it threatens to escalate further after the election”, he added.

Highlighting the dire situation, Chaudhury revealed that many CPIM candidates have been unable to submit their nomination papers. In response to this crisis, a CPM delegation approached the Election Commission this morning with a set of four urgent demands aimed at curbing the violence and ensuring a fair electoral process.

“Our demands are clear and necessary. We seek an extension of the nomination submission deadline to July 25, regularization of the submission process at the District Collector’s office with additional counters in eight districts, secure submission of nomination papers for opposition-backed candidates under escort, and the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence. These measures are essential to restore some semblance of order and fairness to the election”, Chaudhury explained.