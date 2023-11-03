Mizoram Government Announces 48-Hour Dry Days Ahead Of Assembly Elections

NET Web Desk

In the view of the upcoming Mizoram General Assembly Election scheduled for November 7, the Mizoram government has announced a 48-hour dry period to maintain law and order during this crucial event.

As per an official notification by the State Commissioner for Excise and Narcotics, the entire Mizoram State will observe dry days starting from November 5 at 4 pm continuing until 4 pm on Election Day, November 7.

Furthermore, another dry day has been declared on December 3, coinciding with the vote counting process as directed by the Election Commission of India.

Notably, this prohibition extends to the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages also in military canteens.