Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Government Announces 48-Hour Dry Days Ahead Of Assembly Elections

No Comments
Posted in Elections, Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In the view of the upcoming Mizoram General Assembly Election scheduled for November 7, the Mizoram government has announced a 48-hour dry period to maintain law and order during this crucial event.

As per an official notification by the State Commissioner for Excise and Narcotics, the entire Mizoram State will observe dry days starting from November 5 at 4 pm continuing until 4 pm on Election Day, November 7.

Furthermore, another dry day has been declared on December 3, coinciding with the vote counting process as directed by the Election Commission of India.

Notably, this prohibition extends to the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages also in military canteens.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News