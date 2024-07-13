Manipur Chief Minister Chairs Crucial Meeting To Restore Peace In The State

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 13: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chaired a pivotal meeting on Friday at the cabinet hall of the secretariat. The meeting, which saw the participation of all ruling MLAs, focused on taking a united stand under the BJP-led NDA government.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the outcomes of the meeting. He stated, “Under the BJP-led NDA Government, we have taken a united stand with all the ruling MLAs and took a firm resolution to restore peace in the state.”

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to resolving pressing issues, the Chief Minister added, “We have resolved to jointly take measures to address the core issues, and further implement the steps to resolve them so that a lasting peace can be ensured.”