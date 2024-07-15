Nagaland: Restoration Work Begins At Defunct Tuli Paper Mill

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 15: In a significant development, restoration work has commenced at the long-defunct Tuli paper mill in Nagaland. The mill, which has been out of operation since 1992, was acquired by Mumbai-based 3A Capital Services Limited (3ACSL) in a bid to revive the ailing unit.

According to sources, personnel from 3ACSL have been deployed to the site to begin the initial restoration work. The company is currently conducting an audit to clear pending liabilities of the mill’s former employees, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Once the audit is complete, extensive restoration and revival work will begin, aimed at getting the mill back into operation. 3ACSL owns a 96.49% stake in the mill, while the Nagaland state government holds a 3.51% share.

The revival of the Tuli paper mill is expected to bring new life to the region, generating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.