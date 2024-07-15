Tripura: Court Sentences Bus Driver to Ten Years of Imprisonment Following Road Accident Death

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 15, 2024: In a landmark ruling that has captured public attention, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court of Sepahijala district sentenced bus driver Jiban Krishna Debnath to ten years of rigorous imprisonment following a fatal road accident. This decision comes as a significant shift from the common misconception that drivers are often not held legally accountable for such incidents.

The case stems from a tragic event on June 22, 2015, when Sameer Biswas, a resident of East Pratapgarh was struck by a bus bearing registration number TR01A-1297 while riding his scooter in the Pushkarbari area. According to eyewitness reports, the bus collided with Biswas and then rammed into a Bolero car, resulting in his death at the scene.

Rabindra Biswas, the victim’s father-in-law expressed relief at the verdict stating, “This ruling sends a clear message that road safety is paramount and that drivers must be held accountable for their actions.”

After the incident, Rabindra filed a complaint with the Bishramganj police station. The Bishramganj police quickly arrested Debnath, charging him under two sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Following nearly nine years of legal proceedings, Judge Debasish Kar delivered the verdict today, reinforcing the judicial system’s commitment to justice in road accident cases.

This historic judgment has instilled a sense of fear among drivers, marking a pivotal moment in the enforcement of laws governing road safety. Legal experts believe it sets a precedent that could discourage reckless driving and enhance accountability among vehicle operators.