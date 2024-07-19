Manipur: 9 Arrested For Fake ILP Cards; SIT Formed To Investigate, Says Chief Minister N.Biren Singh

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced the arrest of nine individuals involved in the creation and distribution of fake Inner Line Permit (ILP) cards In a press conference held at the CM Secretariat today.

The investigation was initiated following credible information received by the Joint Secretary (Home) and the in-charge of the ILP Cell in the Home Department about the widespread illegal issuance and sale of suspected fake ILPs. Preliminary inquiries revealed the involvement of public authorities and intermediaries in extorting money from ILP seekers and producing fake ILPs.

Joint raids were conducted on July 18 and 19, 2024, in five locations including a computer center at Namdunglong and a mobile repair shop at Kakhulong, a mobile shop at Thangal Bazar, a computer center near Babupara DC Bungalow Office Gate, and the reception counter of Cecil Laboratory on RIMS Road. The raids, led by Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, Joint Secretary (Home), resulted in the seizure of computer CPUs, laptops, fake ILPs, Aadhaar cards, and various official seals.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Imphal Police Station. Among the arrested are individuals including one Lower Division Clerk (LDC) from the Labour Department. The Chief Minister assured that all involved officers and officials would be prosecuted.

The investigation has so far uncovered that around 3,500 fake ILPs were produced through the five outlets. Unauthorized possession of ILP passes by these outlets and their connections with officials from Imphal West and Imphal East Districts and the Labour Department indicate a strong nexus involving the collection of extra money from ILP seekers. Further investigation will probe the misuse of the ILP portal by lower staff.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an Additional SP rank officer will be instituted for a thorough investigation. The Chief Minister emphasized that stringent legal action will be taken against those involved.

To enhance the implementation of the ILP system in the state, the government has introduced the ILP-Facial Recognition System (FRS) since May 2, 2023. One static FRS is operational at Imphal Airport, Jiribam, and two mobile FRS units are in use in Imphal to detect ILP defaulters. Plans are underway to expand FRS to all ILP counters in the state. The government has also procured 44 computer sets, 38 printers, 28 chairs, and 3 tables to strengthen ILP counters and monitoring cells in the districts, which will be distributed soon.

Regular and intensified checks for ILP defaulters will be conducted by dedicated district police teams in consultation with the ILP Monitoring Cell at the 1st MR Complex, Imphal.