Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Felicitates Taekwondo Star Rupa Bayor

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 16: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday felicitated ace Taekwondo player Rupa Bayor.

Rupa Bayor has become the first female Indian athlete to clinch a bronze medal at the 2024 Seniors Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, an official Asian Games event.

Taking it to X, CM Khandu wrote, “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Rupa Bayor, the pride of Arunachal Pradesh and India, in the Olympic sport of Taekwondo!”

The record-breaking Taekwondo champion from Sippi village in Arunachal Pradesh has made the country proud with her impressive performance. She is currently ranked 11th in the world and 2nd in Asia in the recognized Taekwondo Poomsae event by World Taekwondo (WT).