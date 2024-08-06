Sikkim Strength Lifting Team Meets Governor, Shares Championship Success

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 6 – The Sikkim Strength Lifting team, led by Coach Shri Pema Dorjee Bhutia, met with Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan today, sharing their triumphant experience at the 11th World Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Championship in Kazakhstan.

The team proudly reported that India emerged as the overall champion among 12 participating countries, with Sikkim securing an impressive 28 medals. Governor Mathur congratulated the team, recognizing their achievements as a source of national pride.

During the meeting, the Governor encouraged the team to continue their dedication and hard work, extending his best wishes for their future endeavors. The team’s success has brought glory to Sikkim and India, and their meeting with the Governor marked a celebratory moment for their outstanding achievement.