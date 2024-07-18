Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Leads BJP Nomination Process in West Tripura Zilla Parishad

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2024: In a major show of strength, a grand procession was organized to submit the nominations for BJP candidates for the Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad (West Tripura District Council) ahead of the 3-tier Panchayat elections. The procession began at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, traversed through various roads of Agartala city before culminating at the office of the West Tripura district’s District Magistrate for the submission of nomination papers.

The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar among others.

Addressing the gathering before the nominations were submitted, BJP leader Balai Goswami announced, “A total of 17 BJP-nominated candidates will be filing their nominations on Thursday. Our focus is on the development of the village, and we aim to win the trust and blessings of the optimistic people.” He emphasized the government’s relentless efforts towards rural development, stating, “The state government is working tirelessly for the development of the village and will continue to do so.”

Goswami further highlighted the party’s commitment to addressing long-standing issues, saying, “We will strive to eliminate the long-term deprivation faced by rural areas. Under the 25-year rule of the Left, villagers were deprived of various government facilities. It is now our duty to support the villagers by winning the panchayat elections with a significant mandate.”

BJP Zilla Parishad candidate Joynal Das echoed this sentiment asserting, “The people have complete faith in the BJP government. As a result, the security deposit of opposition candidates in every panchayat will be forfeited. After winning the panchayat elections, we must work tirelessly to fulfill the basic needs of the people in every village, as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to meeting these needs.”

Das did not hold back in his criticism of the opposition, remarking, “It is not the BJP’s fault if the opposition parties fail to find their own candidates for the panchayat elections. The people do not support the opposition, having not forgotten the 25-year rule of the CPM. Yet, the opposition continues to make false allegations against the ruling party.”