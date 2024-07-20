Assam: Gauhati High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Areca Nut Smuggling From Myanmar

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 20: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of areca nut smuggling from Myanmar into India through Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The court’s order came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Vanramchhuangi, also known as ‘Ruatfela Nu’, who alleged that fake or forged e-way bills and GST certificates were being used in the smuggling operations.

The high court bench, comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Marly Vankung, observed that the state police had expressed their inability to thoroughly investigate the matter due to its international scope. The court noted that a CBI probe was necessary to ensure an unbiased inquiry into the allegations of international smuggling.

The court has instructed the CBI to register a case if warranted and pursue the investigation to its logical conclusion. The move is expected to bring transparency and accountability in the investigation into the areca nut smuggling racket.

The PIL had alleged that large quantities of areca nuts were being smuggled from Myanmar into India through the Champhai district, causing significant revenue loss to the government. The court’s order is seen as a major step towards curbing the smuggling activities and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.