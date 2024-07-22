Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura Police Seizes 10k Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 50 Lakh, Arrested Assam’s Youth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 22, 2024: In a significant crackdown on the resurgent drug trade, the North Tripura District Police made a major breakthrough on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers arrested Jabrul Haque from the vicinity of Nayapara Geeta Bhavan. Haque, hailing from Asimganj area in Patharkandi of Assam was found in possession of 10,000 Yaba tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 50 lakh. Alongside the drugs, the police also seized a Thar car and a Pulsar bike.

Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty confirmed the arrest and the ongoing investigation. “We have arrested one individual, but another suspect managed to escape. We are hopeful that further interrogation will reveal the identity and whereabouts of the accomplice,” Chakraborty stated.

The North District Police, leveraging secret sources, have been actively pursuing drug dealers, leading to several arrests and valuable intelligence about the drug distribution network. The latest operation highlights the police’s commitment to curbing the illegal drug trade in the region.

