Manipur: Miscreants Launch Attack On Bodobekra Police Station, Jiribam

In a pre-dawn assault today, armed miscreants fired gunshots and hurled bombs at the eastern side of the Bodobekra Police Station, located in Jakuradhor under the Bodobekra Sub-division of Jiribam district. The attack occurred early in the morning at around 5.30 am, targeting the police station, though no casualties have been reported.

Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police immediately retaliated, engaging in a brief exchange of fire with the militants. As of now, the attackers managed to flee the scene, and security forces are actively pursuing them in a bid to apprehend the militants responsible for the attack.

The incident has heightened tension in the area, and authorities have increased vigilance to prevent further escalation. An investigation is underway to identify those involved. More details awaited.