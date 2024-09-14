Tripura Politics Heats Up: Minister Bikash Debbarma Challenges Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman’s Corruption Allegations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 14, 2024: Tripura’s political scenario has been shaken by a series of corruption allegations and counter-allegations between Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and Minister Bikash Debbarma. The controversy began during the recently concluded assembly session and continued at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan, where MLA Sudip Roy Barman accused Minister Debbarma of multiple corrupt practices.

MLA Roy Barman accused Minister Debbarma of purchasing Dr. Ila Lodh’s building at Adviser Chowmuhani for Rs 7 crore. Initially, Minister Debbarma did not respond to these allegations in the Assembly. However, eight days later, he held a press conference to address the accusations. “MLA Roy Barman has filed a complaint against me in the assembly and the Pradesh Congress Bhavan alleging that I bought Dr. Ila Lodh’s building for Rs 7 crore. I challenge him to prove this claim. If he can, I will retire from political life,” Minister Debbarma declared.

Minister Debbarma further demanded an apology from MLA Barman if he failed to substantiate his claims within 48 hours. “If MLA Roy Barman cannot prove his comments within 48 hours, he should apologize to the people of the state,” he asserted. He also clarified that the land in question was registered by a businessman named Partha Sarkar on January 29, and his name was not associated with it.

The allegations did not stop there. MLA Barman also claimed that Minister Debbarma had purchased a petrol pump in Teliamura for his wife after assuming office. Minister Debbarma refuted this claim stating, “My name, my wife’s name and my son’s name are not associated with any petrol pump in Teliamura or anywhere else in the Khowai district.”

The dispute took an ethnic turn when Minister Debbarma accused MLA Barman of disrespecting his mother tongue, Kokborok. “The people of Tripura’s Janjati section will not spare MLA Roy Barman because he does not love the people of our tribe and our brothers and sisters,” Minister Debbarma said. He also highlighted his long-standing connection to the state, mentioning his family’s extensive land holdings and his career as a government contractor.

Minister Debbarma questioned MLA Roy Barman’s financial transparency asking, “MLA Roy Barman, you have billions of rupees! What is your business? Where are you from? Your house in Colonel Chowmuhani is worth billions of rupees! Where did you get this money?” He accused MLA Barman of accumulating wealth anonymously and conducting business in his wife’s name.

In a new twist, MLA Barman alleged that Minister Debbarma owned land in Lembucherra registered in his wife’s name. Minister Debbarma admitted to purchasing the land for Rs 90,000, citing his father-in-law’s status as a landlord. He also revealed that he bought a flat in Delhi for Rs 20 lakh in his wife’s name.

As the political drama takes place, both leaders have issued challenges to each other. Minister Debbarma stated, “If MLA Roy Barman can prove his words are correct, I will retire from political life. If the false allegations cannot be proved to the people of the state then a defamation case will be filed against MLA Roy Barman.”

In response to a question from the journalists, the minister said that the reason behind taking so long to answer the questions raised by MLA Sudip Roy Barman is that evidence has to be collected.

The people of Tripura now await further developments as the 48-hour deadline approaches, with both leaders standing firm on their respective claims.