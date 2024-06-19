Nagaland: Advisor IPR Imkong Flags Off 8 Well Equipped Multi Media Mobile Vehicles

NET Web Desk

Advisor IPR and Soil and Water Conservation Imkong L Imchen today flagged off eight well equipped Multi Media Mobile Vehicles in Nagaland.

Imchen speaking at the event said the field officers of the IPR department are the nodal officers for various departments through whom government policies and programs are disseminated to the people.

Imkong urged the officers to utilize the new vehicles and facilities provided, for the service of the people and disseminate government activities to the remotest part of the state.

Director IPR, Dzuvinuo Theunuo said the vehicles will cater to broadcasting of various awareness and educational videos, documentaries and public service announcements.

Theunuo informed that the vehicles are equipped with projectors and screens, laptops and all-in-one sound systems for easy usage, adding that it will help in making announcements and dissemination of information in every part of the state.