Missing Sikkim Girl Rescued In Delhi, Accused Taxi Driver Arrested In Separate Incident

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, July 23: In a swift operation, the Soreng Police Station, aided by the District Cyber Cell, Soreng, successfully traced and rescued a missing girl from Sikkim in Delhi on July 23.

The rescue operation, led by PI Latta Bardewa and supported by the Delhi Police under the guidance of SP Soreng, Nahkul Pradhan, was hailed as a major success.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl reported sexual harassment by a taxi driver while traveling from Deorali to Ranipool. The accused, Buddha Raj Rai, was arrested and is currently in police custody. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act, 2012, and the investigation is ongoing.