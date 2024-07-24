Manipur: Final Rites Of Missing Student Phijam Hemanjit Held With Tree Plank Of Pangong In Place Of Body

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 24: The final rites of Phijam Hemanjit were performed today by his family members using a tree plank ( of pangong) in place of his body. The ceremony saw a significant gathering of people who paid their respects and tributes by offering flowers and candles.

Phijam Hemanjit, along with Linthoingambi Hijam from Sagolband Tera Tongbram Leikai, disappeared on July 6, 2023. Despite extensive investigations, their whereabouts remain unknown. Disturbing photos posted on social media on September 25, 2023, showed them in captivity and later lying on the ground, leading to the presumption of their deaths.

In a press conference held last Sunday, Phijam Ibungobi, the father of Hemanjit, expressed frustration at the government’s inability to recover the bodies despite months of investigation. He believes the teenagers were killed and buried in the Joujangtek area, inhabited by the Kuki tribes. Despite efforts to seek help from the Governor, Chief Minister, and Security Advisor, no progress has been made since the CBI arrested some suspects connected to the case.