West Tripura Hosts Training Camp on Birth and Death Registration in CRS Portal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 24, 2024: In a significant move towards improving the registration process, a one-day training camp was held on Wednesday in West Tripura district, focusing on the registration of births and deaths via the Citizen Registration System (CRS) portal. The training took place at Muktdhara Auditorium, with the event inaugurated by the Director of Census Operations Rabindra Reang.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials including West Tripura District Additional District Magistrate Sajal Biswas and Chief Medical Officer Ranjan Biswas. This training is part of a series of district-level workshops aimed at familiarizing concerned officers from various administrative and health sectors with the updated registration procedures mandated by the RBD (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Director Rabindra Reang emphasized the importance of adhering to the new regulations. “As per the RBD (Amendment) Act, 2023, only the ‘Birth Certificate’ will be accepted as proof of birth for individuals born after October 1, 2023,” Reang stated.

He further explained that in cases of death occurring in both public and private health institutions, a certificate detailing the exact cause of death must be provided to both the registrar and the next of kin. This certificate should be issued free of charge within seven days following the completion of the registration process.

The training camp also included an in-depth discussion in its second phase, where delegates were thoroughly briefed on the procedures for registering births and deaths through the CRS portal. This initiative aims to streamline the registration process and ensure compliance with the latest legislative changes.